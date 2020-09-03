Public protector argues for power to subpoena tax information

The primary pathway for the public protector to obtain information from the SA Revenue Service is directly from Sars and not through secondary, alternative means.

This is one of the arguments proffered by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, on Thursday, in her application for leave to appeal before the Constitutional Court.

The public protector seeks to appeal against an order of the Pretoria high court passed in March this year, which held that her subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer information.

The matter began in 2018 after Mkhwebane sought access to former president Jacob Zuma's tax records.

Mkhwebane sought the records as part of her investigation into claims that Zuma received monthly payments of R1m from Royal Security, headed by politically connected businessman Roy Moodley, in the first few months of his term in office in 2009.

Mkhwebane believed that section 7(4) of the Public Protector Act — which states that the public protector may direct any person to produce any document under his or her control which has a bearing on the matter being investigated — applied to any person without exception.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter refused to give her information, saying the Tax Administration Act prohibited Sars from releasing the information to the public protector.