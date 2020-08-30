Businessman to appear in court over stolen frozen chicken

A businessman will appear in the Botshabelo Magistrates Court on Monday after being found with frozen chicken worth more than R200 000.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in the Free State Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said a 32-year-old Botshabelo businessman was arrested on Friday after he was found with suspected stolen goods which were robbed from a hijacked truck on Tuesday around Bloemfontein.

Steyn said Hawks received information on Thursday of suspected stolen goods that were being concealed in a well known butchery. The goods were robbed from a hijacked Lesotho truck which was transporting frozen chicken with an estimated value of R270 000.