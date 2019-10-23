Five villages without tap water for three months, livestock dying

The R345-million Ncorha Bulk Water Project was launched in 2016, but will only be completed at the end of 2020.

Five villages in Tsomo in the Eastern Cape have been without water for three months.

According to Chris Hani District Municipality, the villages – Gqogqorha, Emdeni, Mahlubini Komkhulu, Mnyangula and Mmangobomvu – are expected to benefit from the Ncorha Bulk Water Project which will be completed at the end of 2020.

Spokesperson Thobeka Mqamelo said supply from existing boreholes in the area had significantly decreased. Water tankers are being used to transfer water to villages in Intsika Yethu Local Municipality.

‘’Within the month of October pumps will be installed and bulk pipeline from the borehole to the reservoir will also be installed ... This is a temporary arrangement since the area is running out of water,’’ said Mqamelo.

Villagers in Gqogqorha confirmed that there is a water tank for the community but they say it is dry and has not been filled since drought gripped the area.

Ward 10 committee member Mandlakazi Hlazo says about 1,150 people live in the villages.

He said the drought has claimed the livestock of at least 27 households.

Madoda Plaatjie, a pensioner and farmer, said he had lost 20 of his sheep and 40 of 90 lambs this year. He said his funds were now exhausted from trying to keep his stock alive.