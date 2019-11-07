Cross-border crime prevention nets 140 people, seizes vehicles worth R15m

More than 140 people were arrested in SA during cross-border operations conducted simultaneously by 28 countries in southern and eastern Africa between Thursday and Monday.

The six-day multinational operations saw the arrest of people for facilitating human trafficking, theft, possession of drugs, counterfeit goods, suspected stolen property, unlicensed firearms and undocumented immigrants, among other crimes.

Operation Usalama is a series of multidisciplinary crime-fighting operations conducted simultaneously by 28 countries in the region.

Usalama — a Swahili word meaning “security” — is in its sixth year of operation.

These operations are facilitated by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) and are targeted at ports of entry, borders and inland.