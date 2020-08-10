Cops bust 13 for 'repackaging' expired sweets, drinks and snacks in Gauteng
Ekurhuleni metro police and the SAPS have pounced on a facility where expired sweets, chocolates, drinks and snacks were being “reprocessed and repackaged” for sale to consumers in Gauteng.
Community safety MMC Phaladi Mmoko said the property in Springs was raided on Friday after a tip-off from the community.
“In this property they are repurposing expired consumables like sweets, chocolate, soft drinks and snacks, repackaging them and reselling to the community.
“All these illegal actions are done under a very unhygienic environment,” said Mmoko.
Mmoko said a preliminary investigation revealed that the expired products may have been stolen while being transported for disposal.
“The police are investigating the possibilities of some of these products being stolen during delivery truck hijackings.”
At least 13 people were charged for dealing in illicit goods and being in possession of suspected stolen property.
A car reported as stolen in Sandton in 2001 was also found on the property.
