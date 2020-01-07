Three arrested with stolen sheep in North West

A 26-year-old suspect appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court in the North West for possession of suspected stolen goods on Monday after being caught with six sheep.

Vuyisile Mayegiso was nabbed at a small holding in Klerksdorp over the weekend after police followed up on information about the livestock. He was unable to give a satisfactory explanation as to how he got them.

Col Adéle Myburgh said the recovered livestock were part of a flock of 30 sheep that had allegedly been stolen from a farm on the N12 between Wolmaransstad and Klerksdorp in the early hours of Saturday morning.