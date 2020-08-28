Zandile Gumede and Mike Mabuyakhulu told to step aside

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has asked that former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and deputy provincial chair Mike Mabuyakhulu step aside from their legislature and organisational responsibilities pending their appearance before the provincial integrity committee.

The ANC in the province finally bowed to pressure after an outcry within and outside the party after the appointment of Gumede as a member of the provincial legislature.

Provincial chair Sihle Zikalala told reporters on Friday that the party was not backtracking on Gumede when they appointed her to the legislature after removing her as mayor. He said they were merely enforcing a decision to deploy Gumede to the legislature that was taken last year.

The decision backfired spectacularly..

“Politically there was a decision taken, which national officials knew about, and it was implemented. Society reacted and the ANC listened. We are therefore going though self-introspection and are taking this matter to the integrity commission,” said Zikalala.