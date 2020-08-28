NEC meeting to test Ramaphosa's grip on power

President Cyril Ramaphosa's grip on power could face its biggest test at a crucial ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.



The meeting comes as the ANC faces a growing crisis of corruption scandals involving the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment. The party's image has also taken a battering due to controversial decisions, such as rewarding corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede who was recently deployed to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature...