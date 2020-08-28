Trust deficit 'almost irreparable' between Zandile Gumede and party leaders in KZN

Zandile Gumede wants the ANC national executive committee (NEC), which is meeting this weekend, to be the final arbiter in the matter between herself and the party's provincial executive committee (PEC).

Sources close to the eThekwini heavyweight said the trust deficit between Gumede and the KwaZulu-Natal PEC is almost irreparable.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE has heard Gumede and her supporters want the NEC to have the final say on the matter.

“Even at NEC level, we will want consistency. The same rules will have to apply for others who are facing charges in court and have not yet been prosecuted. If she must step aside from her responsibilities, then others in parliament and other levels of government must do the same,” said one source who is close to the matter.

The former mayor and regional chairperson is said to no longer trust the intentions of the party in the province, which has again asked her to step aside from a position in local government.

Gumede was forced to step aside from her mayoral duties while facing corruption charges. The PEC at the time insisted the move had nothing to do with her legal woes, but was instead about improving governance in the city.