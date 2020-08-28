South Africa

ANC KZN in meeting to decide Zandile Gumede's future

By TimesLive - 28 August 2020 - 11:14
Ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was appointed an MPL in the KZN legislature.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The ANC KZN provincial executive committee was on Friday morning locked in a meeting to discuss former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's future.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE understands there is a proposal for Gumede to step aside from her new position as member of the KZN provincial legislature.

The ANC KZN decision to deploy Gumede to the legislature caused a public outcry as Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption.

This week ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told the SABC that the national working committee was not pleased with the appointment. The matter would now be discussed by the weekend's special national executive committee meeting.

The ANC KZN provincial executive committee meeting started at 9am. It is due to hold a media briefing at noon on Friday.

NEC meeting to test Ramaphosa's grip on power

The crucial ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend has been described as a “watershed conference”.
News
9 hours ago

SACP wants meeting with ANC in KZN over Zandile Gumede appointment

The SACP in KwaZulu-Natal has called the appointment of corruption accused Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature “shocking and unfortunate” ...
News
3 days ago

ANC keeps on shooting itself in the foot

The looting spree by ANC cadres in the middle of a pandemic serves to remove any doubt that the ANC is beyond redemption.
Opinion
3 days ago

