ANC KZN in meeting to decide Zandile Gumede's future

The ANC KZN provincial executive committee was on Friday morning locked in a meeting to discuss former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's future.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE understands there is a proposal for Gumede to step aside from her new position as member of the KZN provincial legislature.

The ANC KZN decision to deploy Gumede to the legislature caused a public outcry as Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption.

This week ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told the SABC that the national working committee was not pleased with the appointment. The matter would now be discussed by the weekend's special national executive committee meeting.

The ANC KZN provincial executive committee meeting started at 9am. It is due to hold a media briefing at noon on Friday.