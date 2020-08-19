Former top cop to testify at taxi violence inquiry

A former top cop is expected to lift the lid on taxi violence that has plagued Gauteng between 2012 and 2020.

Retired Lt-Gen Vinesh Moonoo will give evidence to the commission of inquiry into taxi violence which is expected to resume in Parktown on Wednesday.

Moonoo is expected to give testimony on the audit assessment of 505 active taxi industry related violence cases in Gauteng for the period between April 2012 to May 2020.

Moonoo is further expected to discuss the nature of these cases, locality and patterns of conflict, violence and fatalities.

Koena Moabelo, the commission’s spokesperson said Moonoo will be give indications whether these incidents are related to criminal activities or external influences and factors.

He said he will also provide a status on progress made in relation to these investigations, including arrests and prosecutions and whether police investigations have been effective in curbing violence related to Taxi Industry in Gauteng.

The commission, chaired by Justice Jeremiah Shongwe, was set up in September last year to investigate the ongoing murders in the taxi industry.