Taxi associations agreement to end violence now binding, high court declares

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has endorsed the agreement signed by taxi bosses in Gauteng committing themselves to ending violence in the industry.

Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo had approached the court on an urgent basis to get the agreement signed by the Gauteng South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Council (NTA) be made an order of the court.

Santaco and NTA signed the agreement on July 13, committing themselves to curbing taxi violence and modernizing the industry in the province. In the agreement, the MEC for transport is empowered to intervene in the administration of unstable taxi associations riddled with internal conflict.

The MEC can also place such associations under administration and appoint an administrator to act in consultation with the provincial structures of the taxi industry. With the court order in place, Mamabolo will be empowered to introduce new measures to modernise payment of taxi fares.