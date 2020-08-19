New police unit to be established to tackle taxi violence

An investigator for the commission of inquiry into taxi violence says a new police unit which will be resourced and budgeted for will be established in the near future.



Lt-Gen Vinesh Moonoo told the commission that the establishment of the Murder and Robbery unit was approved by police national commissioner Khehla Sitole in July 2019. Moonoo told the commission that the need to include taxi violence within the new unit was to have a dedicated team of officers who would investigate taxi violence...