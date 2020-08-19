South Africa

Woman accused of killing her boyfriend by pouring acid on him

By Iavan Pijoos - 19 August 2020 - 10:14
Makgodi Josephine Pheeha appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate's court on a charge of premeditated murder.
Makgodi Josephine Pheeha appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate's court on a charge of premeditated murder.
Image: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

A 21-year-old woman made a brief appearance in the Soshanguve magistrate's court on Tuesday after she was arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend.

Makgodi Josephine Pheeha, from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, appeared on a charge of premeditated murder, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Pheena allegedly killed her boyfriend, Andile Charles Rasmeni, 30, by pouring acid on him.

Mahanjana said the suspect had applied for legal aid.

The matter was postponed to August 28 for a formal bail application.

Mahanjana said the state would oppose bail.

TimesLIVE

Killed university student was an #Am-I-Next activist

A 19-year-old university student, Asithandile Zozo, who organised gender-based violence protests following last year’s horrific killing of the ...
News
6 hours ago

They've forgotten him, says sister of cop killed days before Marikana massacre

Elizabeth Maubane says her police officer brother has been completely overlooked when people talk about the Marikana massacre.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X