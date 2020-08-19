Woman accused of killing her boyfriend by pouring acid on him

A 21-year-old woman made a brief appearance in the Soshanguve magistrate's court on Tuesday after she was arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend.

Makgodi Josephine Pheeha, from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, appeared on a charge of premeditated murder, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Pheena allegedly killed her boyfriend, Andile Charles Rasmeni, 30, by pouring acid on him.

Mahanjana said the suspect had applied for legal aid.

The matter was postponed to August 28 for a formal bail application.

Mahanjana said the state would oppose bail.

TimesLIVE