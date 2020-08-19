Man killed and fed to pigs: Four behind bars for brutal murder

Four men appeared in the Daveyton regional court on two counts of murder yesterday after months of investigations into the disappearance of a tenant from a plot in Putfontein, Benoni, on the East Rand.



Yesterday, emotions ran high as it emerged in court that Tony Mziza, 37, was tortured and shot dead in cold blood, allegedly by his landlord...