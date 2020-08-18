Ten church members en route to bereaved family die in forest accident

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has sent condolences to families who lost loved ones after 10 women were killed on Tuesday when a vehicle rolled into a forest at Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

A light delivery vehicle travelling from Mpahle location towards the Thafalehashe administrative area with 13 occupants - 12 women and a male driver - allegedly rolled backwards on an uphill section of gravel road.

Ten women died. The driver and two other occupants were injured. The injured were taken to Zithulele Hospital.