Zola 7's past comes to haunt him as Samas snub star

Zola 7’s music legacy was destined to be celebrated with special honorary recognition at the 26th South African Music Awards (Samas), but the organisers made an 11th hour U-turn.



Sowetan has reliably learnt that Zola was chosen and even informed as one of the three recipients for this year's Lifetime Achievement Award that was handed out two weeks ago when the Samas took place in a five-day virtually produced format that aired on Mzansi Magic...