Gupta lawyer slams 'incomprehensible' Eskom and SIU summons for R3.8bn

The Gupta family has slammed a bid by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to sue them for R3.8bn, which the power utility claims was illegally diverted to help them buy Optimum Coal, as a “national embarrassment waiting to happen”.

“The allegations pleaded in this summons are legally incomprehensible. It is undoubtedly one of the worst-drafted legal documents I have ever seen,” Gupta family lawyer Rudi Krause told Business Day.

Earlier this month, SowetanLIVE reported that two former Eskom executives implicated in state capture at the electricity utility had reacted with anger and bemusement at the summons sought in the high court in Pretoria.

Former Eskom group CEO Brian Molefe, CFO Anoj Singh, former group executive of generation Matshela Koko and company secretary Suzanne Daniels are among the erstwhile executives named in the Eskom statement.