WATCH | Herman Mashaba signs up state capture whistle-blower Vytjie Mentor

Former senior ANC MP Vytjie Mentor is joining Herman Mashaba's political party, set to be launched at the end of August, thereby jumping ship from the ACDP.

She was among the first politicians to appear before the state capture inquiry, where she gave testimony about how former president Jacob Zuma allegedly tried to recruit her as a pliant minister through the Gupta family.

Mashaba said: “These are the kind of people we want to have in the ranks of our new political party — truly dedicated South Africans dedicated to rooting out the looting in our government.

“Vytjie brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to our new political party, and in our discussions she has expressed her dedication to being involved with us, as the only party capable of unseating the ANC. Nobody knows better how important this task is for our country and I look forward to working with her in growing our new party.”