Former North West health head will not get his pension pending SIU investigation

The Special Tribunal has told the Government Employees Pension Fund not to pay former North West health department head Dr Thabo Lekalakala his entire pension benefit.

This is because action is to be instituted against him by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The tribunal made this order on Friday afternoon following an application by the SIU, which was heard on Thursday. Lekalakala had opposed the application.

The SIU sought the order to preserve Lekalakala's pension money as it was still investigating several allegations of financial irregularities which occurred during his tenure as head of department.

Judge Thina Siwendu did, however, order the SIU to finalise its investigations against Lekalakala within 60 days of Friday's order, and thereafter institute proceedings against him within 20 days of the completion of the investigation.