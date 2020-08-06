WATCH | 'You are a liar': President Cyril Ramaphosa can't be trusted, says activist body

Ncube said it was Ramaphosa's responsibility to ensure that rampant corruption linked to lucrative contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) was ended, saying the president had made no attempt to ensure that the R500bn Covid-19 relief funds did not end up in the pockets of his “thieving friends and comrades”.

“How could Mr President hand over money that is meant for easing the impact of Covid-19 into the hands of rogues ... no monitoring, no accountability, no transparency, what did you expect?

“These are unscrupulous, disgusting, sickening, nauseating and repulsive people who should be behind bars. We are not surprised that billions have been diverted to the pockets of politicians, overnight tenderpreneurs through a system of patronage, tender scams,” said Ncube.