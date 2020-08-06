Special courts for Covid-19 looting is the way to go
The governing party's proposal for the establishment of special courts to handle cases of the looting of Covid-19 relief funds is most welcome.
We reported yesterday that the ANC national executive committee had decided "in principle" that the government must come up with courts similar to the ones that were operational during the 2010 World Cup, which would be given a mandate to wrap up the cases within a month...
