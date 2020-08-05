Tito Mboweni pulls plug on PPE emergency spending as corruption allegations mount

The National Treasury has resolved to end emergency procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19 protective clothing after shocking revelations of alleged corruption linked to the multibillion-rand spending programme.

This is according to a Treasury presentation tabled by finance minister Tito Mboweni and his director-general Dondo Mogajane during a meeting with parliament's finance committees from the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

The documents show that government departments will no longer be allowed to hand pick PPE suppliers, and will be ordered to return to open tender processes.

The procurement of PPE — such as masks, gloves and hand sanitisers — has recently been plagued by allegations of corruption and other irregularities. This after it came to light that companies linked to so-called “politically exposed people (PEPs)” had been benefiting to the tune of hundreds of millions of rand.