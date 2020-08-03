People profiteering from Covid-19 are like 'hyenas circling wounded prey': Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed those who benefit through corruption from Covid-19 funds, saying their actions were those of scavengers who acted like a pack of hyenas circling wounded prey.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa slammed business people, politicians and public servants who aimed to benefit from the pandemic.

“Corruption during a national disaster is a particularly heinous type of crime, and perpetrators are going to be dealt with decisively and harshly.

“It is difficult to understand the utter lack of conscience that leads a business-person who has heeded the call to provide life-saving supplies during a devastating pandemic to inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%,” said Ramaphosa.

He said it was inexplicable why a councillor would stockpile emergency food parcels meant for the poor for their own family, or why another councillor would divert water tankers en route to a needy community to their own home.

“It is impossible to discern what drives an entire family whose member stole funds meant for unemployed workers to go on a spending spree, buying cars, paying for renovations and beauty treatments, and even tombstones,” said Ramaphosa.

“Attempting to profit from a disaster that is saving the lives of our people every day is the action of scavengers. It is like a pack of hyenas circling wounded prey.”