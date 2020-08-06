Gauteng ANC integrity commission chair warns party not to ignore adverse reports

Gauteng ANC provincial integrity commission chair Trevor Fowler has warned the ANC against ignoring reports from the body which recommends action against members implicated in wrongdoing.

Fowler was last week given the huge task of being the first to lead an internal probe related to the alleged looting of money meant to procure personal protective equipment (PPE).

This came after President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko, Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso, also an MMC in Johannesburg, were all referred to the body for their role in PPE tenders.

Diko stepped aside from her position last week after it emerged that her husband Thandisizwe's company, Royal Bhaca, secured two tenders totalling R125m from Masuku's department to provide PPE.

The Masukus, who are close friends with the Dikos, were asked by the ANC to take leave of absence and subject themselves, together with Diko, to the integrity commission while the contracts were being probed, after further allegations that proceeds from tenders were going to be used to fund internal political contestation.

Masuku has denied wrongdoing while the Dikos maintained that they never received money from the contracts, having asked for them to be cancelled fearing a potential conflict of interest.