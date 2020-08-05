'Why ban cigarettes and not cooldrinks?' Batsa asks Dlamini-Zuma ahead of high court clash

If co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is concerned that sharing cigarettes may increase the spread of Covid-19, why did she not ban the sale of cooldrinks as well?

This was one of the arguments advanced by British American Tobacco SA (Batsa) before its legal fight to overturn the cigarette sales ban. Batsa — and other litigants including farmers, processors, manufactures, retailers and consumers — are taking legal action against Dlamini-Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national coronavirus command council in the high court in Cape Town.

The matter will be heard by the full bench on Wednesday.