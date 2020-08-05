ANC calls for special courts to deal with Covid-19 graft

The ANC national executive committee wants special courts established to speedily deal with a wave of Covid-19 corruption cases.



The party's highest decision-making body between conferences, the NEC agreed "in principle" during its three-day meeting at the weekend that the government must establish special courts similar to those used during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.The courts would also deal with cases where companies are alleged to have received UIF Ters funds but had not paid the money over to their employees as well as pharmaceutical and retail companies that had inflated costs during the pandemic...