ANC calls for special courts to deal with Covid-19 graft
The ANC national executive committee wants special courts established to speedily deal with a wave of Covid-19 corruption cases.
The party's highest decision-making body between conferences, the NEC agreed "in principle" during its three-day meeting at the weekend that the government must establish special courts similar to those used during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.The courts would also deal with cases where companies are alleged to have received UIF Ters funds but had not paid the money over to their employees as well as pharmaceutical and retail companies that had inflated costs during the pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.