What Africa is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm strained public health systems in Africa.

On Wednesday, the continent was approaching a million infections and around 21,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. Here are measures some countries are taking to curb the virus.

SOUTH AFRICA

With more cases than any other country on the continent, South Africa imposed a strict lockdown on March 27, closing borders and requiring most people to stay at home except for essential trips. The government also banned the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

The government in May allowed the re-opening of many sectors to try to revive the economy. The move was followed by a sharp increase in confirmed cases, with infections rising at one of the fastest rates in the world.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in July re-imposed a curfew and a ban on alcohol sales, both of which are still in effect. He also announced that public schools would again close, this time for four weeks. Classes are due to resume on Aug. 24.