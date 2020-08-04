ANC 'dips head in shame' over Covid-19 feeding frenzy, vows to take action

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has given the party's top six one month to identify a list of cases of those facing allegations of corruption along with recommendations on how they should be dealt with.

This is contained in a post-NEC statement after a tense sitting of the party’s highest decision-making structure in between conferences which dealt, in the main, with what action the party should take regarding those within its ranks accused of — among other things — looting state funds.

“Pursuant to the resolution that those accused of corruption and other serious crimes against the people, including those charged in courts, may be expected to step aside from their positions or responsibilities, the national officials be requested immediately to prepare an audited list of cases and submit this list within one month to the NWC [national working committee] and the NEC, with recommendations for action,” the statement read.

“In executing this task, the national officials may call upon the assistance of the integrity commission or any other members who can be called upon to make a contribution.