Surge may end soon, hospitals not overwhelmed: Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday morning the country had not reached its hospital capacity, and the surge in Covid-19 cases might end soon.

During a virtual meeting, Mkhize said the country had also not reached its capacity in field hospitals across the country.

He said: “We will continue to monitor this. Government has displayed its readiness to cope with the surge. There has also been an improvement in survival rate in intensive care units.”

Mkhize said despite the surge, the country had not seen a significant increase in deaths.

“While we are cautiously optimistic, it is still too early for us to make definite conclusions regarding the observed decline.

“We need to continue to track all the indicators, and ensure that our testing capacity reflects a realistic picture of our epidemiological status. We will only know for sure when there is a consistent decline over a period,” he said.