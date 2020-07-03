Mamelodi taxi drivers hope Khekhe has lost his firm grip on association

Taxi drivers in Mamelodi are thrilled that their association, which they allege is firmly controlled by jailed boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela, has been put under administration.

Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo appointed Pretoria lawyer Hettie Groenewald as the administrator of the embattled Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (Mata) following a court order this week that dissolved its executive committee.

Mamabolo told Sowetan yesterday that Groenewald will be assisted by a 10-member advisory committee made up of representatives from Mata, the South African National Taxi Council and the Federated Local and Long Distance Taxi Association (Felldta).

Several taxi drivers in Mamelodi said they hoped this marks the end of Mathibela's grip on their taxi association, which was chaired by pensioner Ntate Phora.

"This should be a new dawn for our association following many years of being controlled by one taxi boss, Vusi Khekhe," a taxi driver said.