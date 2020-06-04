Bolobedu taxi boss killed in suspected hit

A taxi boss in Limpopo was shot and killed on his way home in a suspected hit this week .

Bolobedu Long-distance Taxi Association chair Alpheus Tepanyeka, 57, was shot several times in the upper body and died on the scene while driving his bakkie at Mamokadi village in Bolobedu on Tuesday night.

Tepanyeka's death comes two months after the secretary of the association Judas Moremi was similarly killed in a hail of bullets at Nakampe village. The two had allegedly met with the police as part of the investigations into missing millions belonging to the taxi association.

A resident who only identified himself as Mr Mohale from Mamokadi village, said he was at home when he heard gunshots around 7pm.

"Few minutes later I received a call that there was a white bakkie parked near the farms and it was suspected it could be livestock thieves," Mohale said. "I called other community members. We rushed to where the car was."

Mohale said they found Tepanyeka's body inside the bullet-riddled bakkie.

"His vehicle was almost driven into the bushes and the door on the driver side was open," he said.