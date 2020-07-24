ANC vs ANC as murder accused members appear in court

It was ANC versus the ANC outside KaBokweni magistrates court in Mpumalanga on Friday during the appearance of five men accused of killing ANC member Prince Manzini.

Some ANC members supporting the accused men sang provocative songs to another group of ANC members who came to sympathize with the Manzini family.

A group of ANC members led by known members of the ANC came to picket carrying placards written “we want free, fair and equal justice for all. Not a factional justice.”

The placards also questioned on what did the accused Lekhuleni brothers, Ngomane and Mabuza do.

When asked to comment by SowetanLIVE the group declined.

Those supporting the Manzini family agreed to speak saying they are surprised that the other group of the ANC members is trying to intimidate the justice department from prosecuting those who are accused of murdering Manzini.

“It’s very shocking seeing two groups of the ANC divided when we lost a member of the party, this is a sign that there’s no unity in this province. We seeking justice for our member Manzini and we are asking ourselves what justice are these members seeking. We believe that there are leaders who leads that group who want to hide something from the public. We hope justice will prevail for our brother, Prince Manzini.” said ANC member, John Hlatshwayo who came to support the group of ANC members that called for no bail against the five.

Manzini, 45, was beaten to death allegedly by six men on March 15 at ward 32 Kabokweni during an ANC branch general meeting at ward 32 which was meant to nominate candidates for the regional and provincial elective conference.

However five men have been arrested on Manzini’s death and according to the Mpumalanga police one man is on the run.

Nhlanhla Casey Mabuza,37, Sikhumbuzo Hamphill Lekhuleni, 33, Deon Gail Lekhuleni, 27, Boet-Boet Duncan Lekhuleni, 35, Given Ngomane,31, are applying for bail today (Friday) at the White River magistrates court in connection with Manzini’s death.

The accused’s bail application was postponed to July 27, in absentia by the KaBokweni magistrates court on Friday.

Manzini’s is believed to be associated with hooligans trying to disrupt ANC meetings and beat up those opposing the factions.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga police Brigadier, Leonard Hlathi said the five are facing charges of murder, intimidation, public violence and assault with an intent to cause grievous body hard (GBH).

The ANC in Mpumalanga has been a skeleton since December 2017, when it’s then chairperson David Mabuza was elected to the national executive committee of the party along his then deputy Violet Siwela.

Since then the party failed to hold a provincial general council to replace Mabuza and his then deputy and one additional member, Candith Mashego Dlamini.

In March another man lost his life during an ANC meeting at at ward 17, at Msukaligwa local municipality in Ermelo in what is believed to be a leadership dispute between party members.