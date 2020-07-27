South Africa

Bakkies and spades used as weapons in bizarre Cape Town 'road rage' brawl

By Aron Hyman - 27 July 2020 - 20:15
A screengrab from one of the videos shortly after a black bakkie collided with the taxi at high speed.
Image: Rob Beezy/Twitter

 

Cape Town police are investigating a violent encounter between three vehicles and their occupants, some of whom used spades and cars as weapons.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said investigators were yet to trace a victim in their investigation into the bizarre incident, which was caught on video over the weekend.

“Once our preliminary investigation has been concluded, this office will be in a better position to release more information,” he said.

Several videos taken of the incident show what appears to be a taxi colliding with a white bakkie.

According to the TrafficSA Twitter account, the incident happened in Soneike, Kuilsriver.

Several people are then seen chasing a person with a spade, before beating him to the ground and inflicting a barrage of blows to the person while they are lying on the ground.

A black bakkie with passengers on the open back then reverses at high speed into the taxi, nearly colliding with several attackers. An occupant in the back of the bakkie is hurled off with the impact.

In another video, people can be seen standing nearby the taxi when a person knocks another person unconscious with a single punch.

After the man hits the ground, the attacker continues his assault on the unconscious person with a large pipe-like object. In the background the black bakkie again collides with the taxi and the white bakkie.

