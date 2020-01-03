SA entrepreneur Anda Maqanda killed in road rage attack in Eastern Cape

A prominent businessman from Port Elizabeth has died in hospital after being stabbed during a road rage altercation on Christmas Day.

Anda Maqanda, 35, managing director of energy and construction company AM Group, was allegedly stabbed by a group of people during an annual community sporting event in his home village of Cizele, outside Dutywa.

His sister Fezeka said the family was inconsolable.

“He was a loving and kind person. It’s just ironic that he died from a road rage incident when he spent his life asking us to stay away from fights. His crime was trying to help our brother, who had been fighting with a group of people who were driving a bakkie,” she said.

According to Fezeka, during the event in the afternoon her brother and their cousins called Anda for help. The group of people in the bakkie had allegedly starting swearing at them, accusing them “of acting important by parking on the side of the road just because they were driving a fancy car”.

“When Anda came by and got out of his car, the people in the bakkie came running towards him and said they had been looking for him. He tried running backwards, but stepped on to a rock and fell. Then they stabbed him several times,” she said.

In 2014 Maqanda was listed among the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans. The following year he was named in Forbes’ list of 30 promising African entrepreneurs under the age of 30.

“He was a hard worker of note. I used to work with him and he would work throughout the night - he was so focused. He was such a brother to all of us. He would help anyone at home,” said Fezeka.

Maqanda had been in hospital for three days and was showing some signs of recovery. “The patients in his ward told us that on the day he died, he woke them up very early and cracked jokes. He was in high spirits, only to complain about feeling dizzy later,” said Fezeka.

His funeral will take place this Saturday in his village.

Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha confirmed the incident.

"He was allegedly stabbed by a group of men when he was intervening in a road rage interaction,” he said. “No arrests have been made. The investigation is open."