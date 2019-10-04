South Africa

JMPD officer arrested for allegedly killing motorist in row over U-turn

By Naledi Shange - 04 October 2019 - 10:53
A JMPD officer has been arrested for murder.
A JMPD officer has been arrested for murder.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A Johannesburg metro policeman has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a motorist during a roadside altercation..

The shooting happened on Thursday night on South Africa Street in Cosmo City, said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

“The incident occurred at approximately 7.15pm, when the off-duty officer, who was driving a white Golf, made a U-turn and allegedly nearly collided with a blue Nissan Almera,” said Minnaar.

“The driver of the blue Almera chased behind the Golf and there were words exchanged. The occupants of the Almera tried to disarm the off-duty officer. The officer shot multiple times at the Almera with his service pistol,” said Minnaar.

The passengers in the Almera escaped unharmed.

Couple nabbed after 'road rage' attack on medical student in Bloemfontein

A couple will stand trial for assault after being arrested by Free State police in connection with an alleged road rage incident.
News
2 weeks ago

Watch | White couple attack Bloemfontein woman in an apparent road rage incident

A Bloemfontein woman is in shock after she was assaulted by a white couple in an apparent road range incident.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
X