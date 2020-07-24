Man sent to prison for raping and flashing his two 'grandchildren'

A court victory against gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual abuse of children was secured in Parow on Thursday when a “grandfather” was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping and flashing his granddaughters.

The 56-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the victims, raped, sexually assaulted and walked around naked in front of the five-year-old and nine-year-old victims during a visit at their grandparent’s house in February 2017.

According to Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the sisters visited their grandmother and the accused, whom they regarded as a grandfather, for a weekend while their parents were relocating.

The children were dropped off on a Friday afternoon and picked up again on the Sunday.

Ntabazalila said the eldest daughter told her mother the man had sexually abused her with his hand, and had done the same to her younger sister.