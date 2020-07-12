ANCWL supports Ntsiki after lawyers send her letters for posting list of alleged rapists

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has condemned the silencing of Ntsiki Mazwai and other activists after the poet received a letter from lawyers for posting a list of alleged rapists on social media.

The list was posted on social media as part of the #Metoo campaign which encourages people to name their rapists. According to ANCWL, Mazwai screen-grabbed and posted the list of alleged rapists which was already trending on her Twitter account.

For posting the list, Mazwai, who did not want to comment further on the matter, has since received letters from lawyers of some of the alleged rapists.