ANCWL supports Ntsiki after lawyers send her letters for posting list of alleged rapists
The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has condemned the silencing of Ntsiki Mazwai and other activists after the poet received a letter from lawyers for posting a list of alleged rapists on social media.
The list was posted on social media as part of the #Metoo campaign which encourages people to name their rapists. According to ANCWL, Mazwai screen-grabbed and posted the list of alleged rapists which was already trending on her Twitter account.
For posting the list, Mazwai, who did not want to comment further on the matter, has since received letters from lawyers of some of the alleged rapists.
“We noted with disgust an emerging trend and attempts to silence voices of activists and survivors of rape and gender-based violence. It has now came to our attention that Ntsiki has received letters from lawyers of some of the alleged rapists. The lawyers demand that Ntsiki must never raise her voice on matters related to rape and any form of gender-based violence in the country.”
ANCWL has promised to engage with Mazwai and seek legal advice on how to support her and many others who have been threatened through lawyers.
"Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of sexual harassment and wishes to reiterate this position. Sex pests don't have a place to hide in our country. Letters from lawyers must not deter activists and or survivors to unmask, name and shame the rapists. We condemn in strongest terms any attempt to silence anyone who speaks against rape and all forms of gender-based violence in our country."
