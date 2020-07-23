Cops arrest suspects in Soweto woman's rape and murder

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects in connection with the rape and murder of a 61-year-old woman and her daughter in Soweto. Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the suspects aged between 43 and 50 are expected to appear in court soon.

She said investigators were led to Mpumalanga where they arrested one of the suspects on Wednesday evening.

“Police have determined and confirmed that the second suspect in the case was shot and killed during a house robbery this past weekend in Roodepoort. Further investigations have since linked a third suspect who is one of two men that were allegedly assaulted by community members over the weekend. This third suspect has now been arrested and is in police custody,” Peters said.

Previously, the son of the deceased woman described the actions of those behind his mother’s murder and rape as animals. The 61-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter who was also raped during the attack in their Dobsonville home on Friday last week, was pronounced dead upon arriving at a nearby hospital.

“Those guys are animals. They used a bottle to stab her between her legs, and all over the body while assaulting her badly. They also stabbed my sister with a bottle,” the son said.