Probe launched into 'too big to fail' Unisa amid concerns for its future

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is “too big to fail”, higher education minister Blade Nzimande said on Friday — which is why a task team was needed to review the institution.

In a statement, Nzimande said he had appointed a ministerial task team to conduct an independent review of Unisa.

“Given the size of Unisa, not only in SA, but on the entire African continent — having 407,759 students in 2020 and growing — it is clearly too big to fail as too many people depend on its success,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande said there were “very serious concerns about the future of Unisa”.

The task team will be chaired by Dr Vincent Maphai. Its members are Prof John Volmink, Prof Louis Molamu, Nonkululeko Gobodo and Prof Brenda Gourley. It will start work immediately and no timelines for completion were provided in the statement.

Since Unisa was merged into its current form in the early 2000s, Nzimande said, “there has not been sufficient attention on addressing the underlying drivers of institutional coherence and sustainability”.