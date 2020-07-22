South Africa

Man nabbed for rape and trafficking of 26-year-old woman from KZN

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 22 July 2020 - 21:28
A man has been arrested for human trafficking in the Northern Cape, police said on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF / Rafaelbenari

A 38-year-old Northern Cape man has been arrested on a charge of human trafficking, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest comes after the Hawks received information about a 26-year-old woman who was allegedly trafficked from Pietermarizburg in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

“It is claimed that the victim was allegedly locked up at a house, raped and repeatedly assaulted by the perpetrator,” said Capt Nomthandazo Mnisi.

A joint operation by the Hawks and Kimberley police led to the arrest of the man.

He is expected to appear in the Kimberley magistrate's court on Friday.

