South Africa

One dead, another critical after N2 truck accident near Tongaat

By Orrin Singh - 23 July 2020 - 13:26

One person has died and another has been left in a critical condition after a truck accident on the N2, north of Durban, on Thursday. 

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the collision took place just before the Tongaat off-ramp on the southbound lane. 

“The N2 southbound is closed. Unfortunately, one of the patients has succumbed to his injuries.” 

Two others were injured in the crash, one of whom is in a critical condition and is being airlifted to hospital. The other patient sustained minor injuries. 

-TimesLIVE

JMPD officer killed in car crash, driver arrested

A Johannesburg metro police department officer has died after his vehicle collided with a Toyota Hilux bakkie on the N12 near Protea Glen on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Pregnant woman among four killed in accident on N12 accident near Ogies

On Sunday, four people died when their broken down vehicle was hit by a truck on the N12 near Ogies.
News
2 months ago

Midnight evacuations in Witbank as toxic fumes from crashed gas tanker fill the air

Residents from Tasbet Park in Witbank (Emalahleni) were forced to evacuate their homes at around midnight on Monday morning due to a toxic gas leak ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X