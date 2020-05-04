Pregnant woman among four killed in accident on N12 accident near Ogies

Days after government relaxed the coronavirus lockdown travel restrictions, road fatalities were on the rise.

On Sunday, four people died when their broken down vehicle was hit by a truck on the N12 near Ogies.

“It’s believed the car had broken down on the N12 when the truck slammed into the back of the vehicle,” said ER24 spokesperson Derrick Banks.

Among the deceased was a pregnant woman. Two people were reported to be in critical conditions.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found a truck off to the side of the road with the car a few metres in front with extensive damage to the vehicle and the occupants strewn across the road,” said Banks.