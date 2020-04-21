Truck that killed soldier on N12 in Joburg 'experienced brake failure’

The truck which crashed into a roadblock on the N12, killing a soldier, allegedly experienced brake failure, the department of transport said.

Earlier, Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident happened at a roadblock on the N12 east during a joint operation by the SANDF, JMPD and police.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the truck crashed into the roadblock before veering off the freeway and overturning.

Mbalula said an injured motorist was transported to a nearby hospital.

“It is extremely devastating that we continue to lose our [law enforcement] officials under such tragic circumstances. I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the fallen member of our defence force," he said.

A culpable homicide case has been opened.