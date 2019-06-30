Four die in head-on collision in Northwest, several injured

Four people died in a crash near Ikageng in Potchefstroom on Saturday night.

"It is alleged that the driver of a Tata bakkie was crossing the N12 at the last entrance of Ikageng [Sarafina Road] into the N12, when he collided with a Hyundai vehicle that was travelling from Klerksdorp towards Potchefstroom.

"Due to the collision, an unconfirmed number of people were flung from the back of the bakkie and landed on the road. Allegedly, another vehicle, a Kia, collided with some of the people that were on the road," said police spokesperson, Col Adéle Myburgh.

The accident, which happened around 7pm, claimed the lives of two males and two females who have not yet been identified.

"Four people died on the scene while seven other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"At this stage, the deceased have not been formally identified. Due to the collision, the road was closed for approximately five hours," said Myburgh.

Police said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide.