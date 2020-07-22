Mob terror haunts East Rand lake

Mystery surrounds the death of a man who died next to a lake in Boksburg on the East Rand, less than 800m from where another was tied to a tree for allegedly committing a crime.

Police say they have opened an inquest docket to investigate how the man drowned at the Witfield lake on Sunday.

However, Sowetan spoke to a witness who claimed he saw the man being assaulted by a mob and the other being tied to a tree by an angry man.

"At the same time, police have also opened an inquiry into an incident that allegedly happened on the same day not far from the dam, where members were alerted to and found two male victims that had been assaulted.

"The outcome of the inquiry will guide whether the two incidents are linked. The two victims of assault are reported to have refused to open a case and it is for this reason that police opened the inquiry for further investigation and possible arrests," said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said he was driving through the neighbourhood accompanying a friend who had purchased a television set online.

He said when he arrived at the corner of Abrahamston and Knights streets, he saw a man being pulled out of a bakkie. "At that time they were getting him out of the bakkie and they were beating him up. I immediately reversed. I asked what was going on and they told me to f***k off. I then switched off the car and then called the cops."