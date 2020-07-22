We must demand justice for Nhlamulo after his tragic death
Just over a week ago my friend Fumani Mabunda sent me a text message with the most terrifying seven words: "My younger brother has just been killed."
Fumani's younger brother was just a teenager and he had been killed, stabbed to death in Meadowlands, Soweto. Nhlamulo was stabbed as he stood with his friend at a park. He was stabbed for a cellphone.
A young man who had his entire life ahead of him was brutally murdered in the presence of a friend - another young man who should never see the horrors that he endured on that cold afternoon.
But the tragedy of Nhlamulo's death is not only that he died so brutally, but that his last moments alive were defined by complete callousness on the part of people he had every reason to entrust with his life: the police.
After Nhlamulo was stabbed in the neck, as he lay on the ground bleeding to death, two young men ran to the police station to seek help. They were told there was nothing the police could do as there were no emergency vehicles available.
Back at the park where Nhlamulo was hanging on for dear life, his friend became frustrated with the long time it was taking for help to arrive. He too decided to run to the police station to seek help.
It was while running frantically that he saw a passing police vehicle and tried to stop it - to no avail. Police saw a young man desperately flagging down their car and did not stop.
Upon arriving at the police station, he encountered the two young men who had initially gone to seek help. He too was unlucky. It was a stranger jogging in the park who heard screams for help, who then fetched his own car and drove Nhlamulo to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. An hour later, Nhlamulo was dead.
I am not a medical doctor, so I am not going to make conclusive arguments about Nhlamulo's injuries. But I also know that there is a possibility, no matter how slight, that had he been taken to hospital much earlier, he might have had a fighting chance. Nhlamulo lay bleeding on that cold ground, for over an hour, while several people ran to the police station to plead for help.
Nhlamulo was conscious and coherent, pleading with his friends to press on his gaping neck wound as he was losing a lot of blood. He could have lived. Had those officers stopped for his friend on the road, he could have lived. And this is what makes this story so tragic.
I am growing sick and tired of the complete disregard with which people in SA are treated in public institutions. Not too long ago, the country was up in arms over the death of Shonisani Lethole, who died in a Tembisa hospital after complaining of being starved for 48 hours. In the middle of winter, Lethole did not have blankets and access to a wheelchair to enable him to use the bathroom.
Today, we have Nhlamulo, another young man who died because people entrusted with helping him failed to do their job.
The Mabunda family opened a case at the Meadowlands police station - case number 57/07/2020. Last Friday they went to check on developments and were told that the officer dealing with case has gone on leave and as a result, nothing has been done.
Nhlamulo was killed by criminals who do not belong on the streets and was failed by police who are not worthy of being servants of the people. It is a tragedy to which no one should be condemned. We must demand justice for him. Uncompromisingly.
