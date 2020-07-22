We must demand justice for Nhlamulo after his tragic death

Just over a week ago my friend Fumani Mabunda sent me a text message with the most terrifying seven words: "My younger brother has just been killed."

Fumani's younger brother was just a teenager and he had been killed, stabbed to death in Meadowlands, Soweto. Nhlamulo was stabbed as he stood with his friend at a park. He was stabbed for a cellphone.

A young man who had his entire life ahead of him was brutally murdered in the presence of a friend - another young man who should never see the horrors that he endured on that cold afternoon.

But the tragedy of Nhlamulo's death is not only that he died so brutally, but that his last moments alive were defined by complete callousness on the part of people he had every reason to entrust with his life: the police.

After Nhlamulo was stabbed in the neck, as he lay on the ground bleeding to death, two young men ran to the police station to seek help. They were told there was nothing the police could do as there were no emergency vehicles available.

Back at the park where Nhlamulo was hanging on for dear life, his friend became frustrated with the long time it was taking for help to arrive. He too decided to run to the police station to seek help.

It was while running frantically that he saw a passing police vehicle and tried to stop it - to no avail. Police saw a young man desperately flagging down their car and did not stop.