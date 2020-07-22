Andrew Mlangeni's most memorable quotes

The late Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni did not mince his words when he spoke out on various issues.

Whether it was his condemnation of corruption, views on land, education or marital relations, Mlangeni was always forthcoming, especially as he grew older.

On corruption

“What a disgrace…”

Speaking at Rhodes University where was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2018, Mlangeni said: “Some of our political leaders have become absolutely corrupt – they are no longer interested in improving the lives of our people. They are busy lining their pockets with the money that is meant to help the poor people. What a disgrace!”

“They have forgotten that many people died for this democracy that we are enjoying today. The percentage of our unemployed youth is very high, poverty is rampant, and there is no sign of an immediate solution.”

Having been the chairperson of the ANC’s integrity commission, Mlangeni spoke to News24 in 2018 about his dismay at the corruption allegations that had been levelled against former president Jacob Zuma.

He said he believed Zuma should be sent to Robben Island if convicted of corruption.

“We are still on friendly terms. But I have told him, ‘sboshwa [prisoner], we are sending you back to jail wena’. He just laughs heheheh. We call each other sboshwa and I have told him we are sending him back to jail,” Mlangeni told News24.

He also told journalist Pippa Green that Zuma had “disappointed us terribly” when reports about him being influenced by Shabir Shaik and the Guptas surfaced.

“He was captured by the Guptas. He disappointed us terribly. We had trusted him when we put him up as president. We couldn’t have seen it because it was not clear,” he told Green.

Mlangeni, during his trip to London in 2018, also told The Guardian that he blamed the government system on how corruption continued to flourish in the country.

“No one wants to lose their jobs, they get money, they get good salaries, they get the facilities that go with being ministers, you get free housing, security transport. So once you are a minister and start to oppose the person that appointed you, then within 24 hours, you lose your job. People did not want to lose their job so they kept quiet,” Mlangeni told The Guardian.