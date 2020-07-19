South Africa

'Nike smuggler' with fake sneakers worth R200k gets tripped up by cops

By lwandile bhengu - 19 July 2020 - 09:40
A 42-year-old man has been arrested for being in possession of counterfeit Nikes.
A man was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for being in possession of counterfeit Nike sneakers worth about R200,000.

The 42-year-old was arrested in the northern part of the province after being stopped in a vehicle by police on Thursday evening. He was allegedly planning to sell the merchandise in Durban.

“During a search of the vehicle, police discovered a large quantity of counterfeit Nike takkies with an estimated value of R200,000,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele. “It is alleged that the suspect was travelling from Mozambique to Durban where he intended to sell the goods.” 

The man was arrested and charged with being in possession of counterfeit goods and is  expected to appear soon in the KwaMsane magistrate’s court.

