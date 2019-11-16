Seven bust in KZN for possession of counterfeit money

Seven people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for possession of counterfeit money.

The group were arrested on Wednesday in Vryheid, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, after being found with an undisclosed number of counterfeit banknotes, 15 cellphones, a laptop, different bank cards and two brand new vehicles.

According to police, the group scammed a woman into resigning from her job in March so they could assist her to invest her money for massive returns