South Africa

Seven bust in KZN for possession of counterfeit money

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 16 November 2019 - 11:46
Seven people have been arrested in KZN after being found in possession of counterfeit money.
Seven people have been arrested in KZN after being found in possession of counterfeit money.
Image: themadibainme.co.za/South African Reserve Bank

Seven people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for possession of counterfeit money.

The group were arrested on Wednesday in Vryheid, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, after being found with an undisclosed number of counterfeit banknotes, 15 cellphones, a laptop, different bank cards and two brand new vehicles.

According to police, the group scammed a woman into resigning from her job in March so they could  assist her to invest her money for massive returns

'We have declared war on counterfeit goods,' Bheki Cele tells crime conference

Police minister Bheki Cele told hundreds of delegates at an international crime conference on Tuesday that he is "not messing around" when it comes ...
News
3 weeks ago

“Upon doing that, she received a safe with counterfeit money and papers. A case of theft was opened at Ladysmith police station for investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The group is expected to make an appearance in the Vryheid magistrate's court soon. They also face charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen property.

Traders explain why they attacked cops

Businesses are 'unfairly targeted'
News
3 months ago

Man arrested after trying to cash in fake bank notes worth R2m

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he tried to exchange counterfeit bank notes to the value of R2m, police said on Thursday morning.
News
8 months ago

Makhura talks tough on crime

Nothing new in speech, says the opposition.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X